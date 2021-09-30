We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CarMax (KMX) Q2 Earnings Miss on Weak GPU From Both Segments
CarMax Inc. (KMX - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Aug 31, 2021) net earnings per share of $1.72, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.95. This underperformance can be attributed to lower-than-anticipated gross profit per unit from the company’s used and wholesale vehicles segment. The bottom line also declined from $1.79 per share recorded in the year-ago period.
The auto retailer registered revenues of $7,988.4 million for the August-end quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7,098 million. Also, the top line recorded a 48.7% year-over-year increase.
Segmental Performance
CarMax’s used-vehicle net sales summed $6,104.4 million for the reported quarter, up 39.1% year over year on an increase in average retail selling prices and higher unit sales. The units sold in this segment edged up 6.7% year over year to 231,797 vehicles. The average selling price of used vehicles soared 30.8% from the year-ago quarter to $26,141. Comparable store used-vehicle units grew 6.2%, while revenues climbed 38.8% from the prior-year level. On a discouraging note, used-vehicle gross profit per unit (GPU) came in at $2,185, declining from the prior-year quarter’s $2,214 and lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,269.
For the fiscal second quarter, wholesale vehicle revenues skyrocketed 107.7% from the year-ago level to $1,701.6 million. The reported figure also handily beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,110 million. Units sold and average selling price surged 41.4% and 47.7% year over year to 188,098 and $8,701, respectively. Yet, wholesale vehicle GPU came in at $1,005, which declined from the year-ago period’s $1,086 and fell short of the consensus mark of $1,075.
Other sales and revenues rose 11.3% year over year to $182.4 million for the fiscal second quarter.
CarMax Auto Finance registered a 35.8% year-over-year uptick in income to $200 million for the August-end quarter, chiefly reflecting an increase in net interest margin and average managed receivables, partially offset by increased loan loss provisions on a year-over-year basis.
Other Tidbits
Selling, general and administrative expenses flared up 30% from the prior-year quarter to $574.3 million. The firm had cash/cash equivalents and long-term debt of $58.1 million and $2,190 million, respectively, as of Aug 31, 2021.
CarMax — which shares space with O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY - Free Report) , Advance Auto Parts (AAP - Free Report) and AutoZone (AZO - Free Report) in the same industry — bought back 1.8 million shares of common stock for $200 million under the share-repurchase program during the fiscal second quarter. As of Aug 31, 2021, it had $991.5 million remaining under the share-repurchase authorization.
During the fiscal second quarter, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company opened three new locations and aims to open 10 new stores in fiscal 2022.