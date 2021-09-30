We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for September 30th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH - Free Report) provides specialty chemical solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN - Free Report) is a precious metals company that engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8% downward over the last 30 days.
Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC - Free Report) manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 13% downward over the last 30 days.
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB - Free Report) provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT - Free Report) designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 34.5% downward over the last 30 days.
