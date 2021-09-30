We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
CommScope (COMM) Boosts Wi-Fi 6 Home Network Gateway Portfolio
CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM - Free Report) has unveiled the Touchstone TG644x DOCSIS 3.1 cable gateways, expanding its Wi-Fi 6 home network gateway portfolio.
The TG644x gateways allow service providers to deliver multi-gigabit data rates at homes and business premises, and enable reliable ultra-HD videos over Wi-Fi. These products are expected to serve as the hub of a subscriber’s network and connect all IP-capable devices.
The gateways support CommScope’s Low Latency DOCSIS solution, which creates a fast lane through the hybrid fiber-coaxial network to significantly reduce latency and provides network operators with a new revenue stream for high-value services.
CommScope’s shares have gained 51.4% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 6.4%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The gateways also support high split with a switched diplexer for flexible deployment capabilities to meet the demand for increased upstream capacity. With the growing use of online gaming, video conferencing, and other applications, there has been a greater need to bring low latency broadband services to market.
Thanks to the improved performance of CommScope’s Wi-Fi 6 gateways, service providers can offer their subscribers the ability to connect more devices reliably to their network. Gamers will now be able to take advantage of lower latency, giving them an advantage by reducing lag.
For additional coverage, the gateways can be supplemented with CommScope’s X5 Wi-Fi 6 extender to deliver high-performance Wi-Fi coverage at homes. The TG644x gateway has been selected by several service providers.
Despite the ongoing global supply chain challenges, CommScope expects to capitalize on industry tailwinds such as the demand for 5G, the launch of HELIAX SkyBlox to meet the demand for network upgrades while helping operators to put reliable mobile networks in place. Growth, cost control, and portfolio optimization remain the company’s priorities.
In early April, CommScope announced its plan to spin-off the Home Networks business. Management shifted certain product lines from the Broadband segment to the Home segment to better align the business. Further, the CommScope NEXT program is expected to drive growth and unlock shareholder value.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) , Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM - Free Report) , and Nokia Corp. (NOK - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
InterDigital delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 536%, on average.
Qualcomm pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.5%, on average.
Nokia delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 202.7%, on average.