Equinix (EQIX) Picked by i3D.net for Global Gaming Platform
Amid an uptick in gaming activity, i3D.net has chosen Equinix Inc. (EQIX - Free Report) to support its global gaming platform. The deal reflects the rising demand for Equinix's reliable and powerful interconnection services.
The gaming market is witnessing robust growth and is likely to increase from $ 42.2 billion in 2020 to $ 46.7 billion in 2025. To cater to the need of high speed connectivity and utmost security of the gamers, i3D.net has moved its gaming platform to Platform Equinix — integrating into 38 Equinix International Business Exchange (IBX) data centers across the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe. With this partnership, i3D.net expects to provide low-latency connectivity and gain proximity to its end users.
Equinix forms the base of the single portal which i3D.net offers its customers. With a dependable and highly connected global infrastructure, this digital infrastructure provider uses a point-to-point approach to offer i3D.net the requisite processing power and the network speed to perform game development builds.
Moreover, through the interconnection of 40 exchanges, Equinix allocates gaming traffic to burst into multiple cloud accounts, which gamers need from AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure.
Equinix recently deployed a fully functional 5G and Edge Technology Development Center with a fully operational, non-standalone 5G network from Nokia (NOK - Free Report) . Initially, the center will focus on use cases of mobile hybrid multi-cloud connectivity, network slicing, distributed artificial intelligence and machine learning, augmented and virtual reality and gaming, as well as the enablement and orchestration of infrastructure.
The company is well positioned globally to bank on the robust demand for data-center spaces with its Platform Equinix, which comprises more than 230 data centers across 65 metros and 27 countries.
Robust growth in cloud computing, the Internet of Things and big data, and a greater call for third-party IT infrastructure are spurring the demand for data-center infrastructure. Furthermore, growth in artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicle and virtual/augmented reality markets is anticipated to be solid over the next five to six years.
As infrastructure providers for the rapidly-growing digital economy, data-center landlords, such as Equinix, Digital Realty Trust (DLR - Free Report) and CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR - Free Report) , are well placed for sustainable growth.
However, stiff competition is likely to result in aggressive pricing pressure.
Shares of Equinix have gained 18% over the past six months, outperforming the industry's growth of 12%.
The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).