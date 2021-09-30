Thermo Fisher (TMO) Launches Kit for Safer Sample Collection

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. ( TMO Quick Quote TMO - Free Report) recently launched the Thermo Scientific SpeciMAX Stabilized Saliva Collection Kit, which is intended to collect saliva securely for research purposes. The new kit has been introduced to support the ongoing SARS-CoV-2 research efforts around the world as labs are increasingly using banked saliva samples to conduct scientific studies, taking advantage of a sample type which is both easy to access and non-invasive.
The SpeciMAX Stabilized Saliva Collection Kit is available for research purposes only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.
Per management, the SpeciMAX Stabilized Saliva Collection Kits are compatible with downstream automation workflows to assist in the reduction of cost and time of viral research.
Safer Sample Collection with New Kit
The SpeciMAX Stabilized Saliva Collection Kit promotes safer sample collection by preserving viral nucleic acids in a non-hazardous stabilization solution that inactivates common respiratory viruses. The stabilized solution is non-hazardous, contains no guanidinium in order to avoid bleach interaction, and is compatible with all disinfection protocols. For RNA and viral nucleic acid, the stabilization agent preserves nucleic acid in saliva samples for up to 14 days at ambient temperature, and up to two years for gDNA.
The kit includes a spill-resistant funnel, a screw cap to secure the sample after collection, as well as a standard-sized tube that fits seamlessly into viral RNA extraction automation workflows for high-throughput sample processing.
More on the News
The SpeciMAX Stabilized Saliva Collection Kit complements the SpeciMAX Saliva Collection Kit, which was recently launched, for raw saliva. Both products are individually packaged and barcoded. These require only 1 mL of saliva and come in a standardized 6 mL size to fit into downstream automation workflows.
The SpeciMAX Stabilized Saliva Collection Kit consists of components that are made under a license from Isohelix, a division of Cell Projects Limited.
Industry Prospects Per a report published in Grand View Research, the COVID-19 diagnostics market size is expected to see a CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2027. Factors such as rising government initiatives for mass testing, increasing cases of coronavirus-infected patients post the easing of lockdown, greater traction obtained by the mobile testing market space and several testing programs to pave way for the travel industry to gear up, are driving the market.
Given the market prospects, Thermo Fisher’s launch of the Thermo Scientific SpeciMAX Stabilized Saliva Collection Kit to support global SARS-CoV-2 research efforts, seems well-timed.
Notable Developments
Thermo Fisher is engaging in a number of significant developments this month.
The company introduced the first net zero mass spectrometer, which enables scientists in geoscience, food and beverage, environmental science, and forensics to practice science in a more sustainable way. The new Thermo Scientific Delta Q Isotope Ratio Mass Spectrometer (“IRMS”) was launched under the IsoFootprint campaign to permanently eliminate carbon dioxide emissions from the manufacturing and supply chain of all new inorganic IRMS products.
The company introduced the Thermo Scientific NanoDrop Eight UV-Vis Microvolume Spectrophotometer. Molecular biologists can use the NanoDrop Eight to measure the concentrations and purity of their biological samples, identify and correct for contaminants and differentiate between DNA and RNA. The NanoDrop Eight is a replacement of the NanoDrop 8000. It can evaluate eight samples simultaneously in 20 seconds or less, thereby allowing academic and industrial researchers to analyze protein and nucleic acid samples faster and with more efficiency compared to the NanoDrop 8000.
Share Price Performance
The stock has outperformed its
It has rallied 31.3% compared with the industry's growth of 13.4%.
Currently, Thermo Fisher carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
A few better-ranked stocks from the Medical-Instruments industry include
Semler Scientific Inc. ( SMLR Quick Quote SMLR - Free Report) , Alcon Inc. ( ALC Quick Quote ALC - Free Report) and IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. ( IDXX Quick Quote IDXX - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Semler Scientific has a long-term earnings growth rate of 25%.
Alcon has a long-term earnings growth rate of 17.7%.
IDEXX has a long-term earnings growth rate of 19.9%.
