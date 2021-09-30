We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Editas (EDIT) Down on Initial Data From Eye Disease Study
Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT - Free Report) announced data from the phase I/II BRILLIANCE study evaluating its lead candidate, EDIT-101, for the treatment of blindness due to Leber congenital amaurosis 10 (LCA10).
Per the company, preliminary results from the study are based on safety and efficacy data from the first two cohorts – the adult low-dose cohort and the adult mid-dose cohort. Safety data was evaluated based on six subjects treated in the low-dose and mid-dose cohorts, while efficacy data was assessed based on data from five subjects treated in the adult low-dose cohort and the adult mid-dose cohort.
In the mid-dose cohort, subject 1 showed improvement in best corrected visual acuity (“BCVA”) through six months and subject 2 showed improvement with a stable BCVA through three months and improvement in retinal sensitivity.
Shares of Editas were down 18.9% on Wednesday as the data might have failed to impress investors’ expectation. The stock has plunged 39.4% so far this year compared with the industry’s decrease of 5.5%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
We note that, in June 2021, Editas started enrollment in the first of two planned pediatric cohorts in the phase I/II BRILLIANCE study evaluating EDIT-101 for treating LCA10. Treatment in the adult high-dose cohort is currently ongoing while treatment in the pediatric mid-dose cohort is just beginning.
Editas has no approved product in its portfolio at the moment. Therefore, successful development of EDIT-101, along with other pipeline candidates, remains in key focus for the company.
Editas has also commenced the phase I/II RUBY study to assess the safety and efficacy of another pipeline candidate, EDIT-301, for treating sickle cell disease. The company plans to dose the first patient in the RUBY study by the end of 2021.
Editas plans to submit an investigational new drug filing to the FDA to begin clinical studies on EDIT-301 for the treatment of beta-thalassemia by 2021-end.
Stiff competition remains a headwind for Editas as several other companies like CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP - Free Report) , Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA - Free Report) and Beam Therapeutics (BEAM - Free Report) are also engaged in developing candidates to address different indications using CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing technology.
Zacks Rank
Editas currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.