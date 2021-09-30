We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know
Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF - Free Report) closed at $19.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.55% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.19%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the mining company had lost 17.1% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 8.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.16% in that time.
CLF will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.21, up 5425% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.73 billion, up 247.9% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.07 per share and revenue of $20.57 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3470.59% and +284.2%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CLF should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.27% higher. CLF currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, CLF is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.28. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.07.
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.