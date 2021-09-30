We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Teladoc (TDOC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Teladoc (TDOC - Free Report) closed at $126.82, marking a +0.71% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.19% loss on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the telehealth services provider had lost 13.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.53%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.16%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from TDOC as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, TDOC is projected to report earnings of -$0.63 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 384.62%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $516.66 million, up 78.89% from the year-ago period.
TDOC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$3.53 per share and revenue of $2.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -212.39% and +83.65%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TDOC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.36% higher within the past month. TDOC is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.
The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.