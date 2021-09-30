We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $50.70, moving -1.25% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.19% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the container shipping company had gained 1.02% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 3.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.16% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from ZIM as it approaches its next earnings release.
ZIM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $31.33 per share and revenue of $9.6 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +531.65% and +140.56%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.77% higher within the past month. ZIM is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ZIM has a Forward P/E ratio of 1.64 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.92, which means ZIM is trading at a discount to the group.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.