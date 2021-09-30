We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ASML (ASML) Stock Moves -0.71%: What You Should Know
ASML (ASML - Free Report) closed at $745.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.71% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.19% loss on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had lost 10.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.5%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.16%.
ASML will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 20, 2021. In that report, analysts expect ASML to post earnings of $4.67 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 57.77%.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $16.08 per share and revenue of $22.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of +65.94% and +38.75%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% higher. ASML currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, ASML is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 46.68. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.25, which means ASML is trading at a premium to the group.
Meanwhile, ASML's PEG ratio is currently 1.4. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1 as of yesterday's close.
The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
