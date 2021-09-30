We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $8.15, moving +1.12% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.19%.
Heading into today, shares of the provider of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets had gained 1.77% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's loss of 4.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.16% in that time.
CLNE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, CLNE is projected to report earnings of $0.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 200%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $88.3 million, up 24.56% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $333.5 million, which would represent changes of +150% and +14.32%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CLNE. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CLNE currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CLNE has a Forward P/E ratio of 537.33 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.56, so we one might conclude that CLNE is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Utility - Gas Distribution industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
