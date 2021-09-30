We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Devon Energy (DVN) Stock Moves -0.67%: What You Should Know
Devon Energy (DVN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $35.51, moving -0.67% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.19% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas exploration company had gained 26.59% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.16% in that time.
DVN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 2, 2021. On that day, DVN is projected to report earnings of $0.86 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2250%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.02 billion, up 183.28% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.77 per share and revenue of $10.47 billion, which would represent changes of +3177.78% and +116.89%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DVN. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.91% higher. DVN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, DVN is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.9. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.57.
Investors should also note that DVN has a PEG ratio of 0.41 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.46 at yesterday's closing price.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.