Roblox (RBLX) Stock Moves -1%: What You Should Know
Roblox (RBLX - Free Report) closed at $75.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -1% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.19% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the online gaming platform had lost 9.64% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.16% in that time.
RBLX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for RBLX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.74% lower. RBLX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.