Uber Technologies (UBER) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Uber Technologies (UBER - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $44.80, moving +0.63% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.19%.
Heading into today, shares of the ride-hailing company had gained 9.6% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.16% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UBER as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.39, up 37.1% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.4 billion, up 40.64% from the year-ago period.
UBER's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.17 per share and revenue of $16.3 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +95.6% and +34.97%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for UBER should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 36% higher. UBER is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
