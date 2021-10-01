We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Thor (THO) Stock Up 8.8% Since Q4 Earnings Beat, Backlog Robust
Thor Industries, Inc.’s (THO - Free Report) shares have gained 8.8% since it posted solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Jul 31, 2021) results on Sep 28, before the opening bell. The recreational vehicle (RV) maker not only delivered a comprehensive beat but also recorded massive year-over-year growth in earnings, sales and backlog.
Thor posted adjusted earnings of $4.12 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.91. This outperformance can be attributed to higher-than-anticipated revenues across all its segments. The bottom line jumped 92.5% from the year-ago profit of $2.14 per share. The company registered revenues of $3,593 million for the quarter under review, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,274 million. The top line recorded a 54.6% year-over-year increase.
Thor Industries, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Thor Industries, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Thor Industries, Inc. Quote
Segmental Results
North American Towable RVs: Revenues from the segment came in at $1,730.6 million, surging 46.4% year over year on the back of robust shipments and benefits from the Tiffin Group buyout. The top line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,665 million. Pretax profit totaled $202.2 million, up from $129.2 million recorded in the year-ago period, thanks to higher sales and improved gross profit margins. At quarter-end, the unit’s total backlog was $9.28 billion, skyrocketing from $2.76 billion as of Jul 31, 2020.
North American Motorized RVs: Revenues from the segment totaled $823.1 million, which skyrocketed 124.6% year over year, thanks to higher unit sales and the Tiffin Group buyout benefits. The top line also outpaced the consensus mark of $735 million. Pretax profit came in at $62.3 million, up from $24.3 million recorded in the year-ago period. Backlog in the segment summed $4.01 billion, jumping from $1.45 billion as of Jul 31, 2020.
European RVs: Revenues from the segment came in at $969.8 million, up 31.1% from the year-ago period driven by higher unit shipments and a favorable product mix. The top line also beat the consensus mark of $869 million. The segment generated a net profit of $67.8 million, surging 138.8% year over year. Backlog of the segment was $3.56 billion, reflecting massive growth from $1.53 billion recorded on Jul 31, 2020.
Financials and Consolidated Backlog
As of Jul 31, 2021, Thor — which shares space with Winnebago Industries (WGO - Free Report) , LCI Industries (LCII - Free Report) , and Skyline Corporation (SKY - Free Report) in the same industry — had cash and cash equivalents of $448.7 million, and long-term debt of $1,594.8 million. Consolidated backlog as of quarter-end was $16.86 billion, reflecting a meteoric year-over-year rise of 190%. Thor currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.