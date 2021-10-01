We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Russia ETF (ERUS) Hits New 52-Week High
Investors seeking momentum may have iShares MSCI Russia ETF (ERUS - Free Report) on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of ERUS are up approximately 61.9% from their 52-week low of $29.65/share.
But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a look at the fund and the near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might be headed.
ERUS in Focus
The underlying MSCI Russia 25 / 50 Index is free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted Index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the top 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Russia. The fund charges 59 bps in fees.
Why the move?
The energy sector accounts for about half of the fund. With Brent crude rising steadily in recent weeks on higher demand and supply shortage, this fund gained massively. Oil is seemingly the main commodity of Russia. About half of Russia’s exports in terms of value come from oil and natural gas as the country has the sixth-largest oil reserve in the world and the biggest natural gas reserve. This makes it clear why Russia’s economy is highly dependent on oil price movement
More Gains Ahead?
The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 47.89. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.