Nokia's (NOK) Charging Solution Allows CSPs to Monetize 5G
Nokia Corp. (NOK - Free Report) has launched a charging configurator microservice for its existing Nokia Converged Charging (NCC) monetization solution.
Built for the dynamic needs of the 5G economy, NCC provides real-time charging capabilities that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to monetize new revenue opportunities and provide a better experience to their customers.
Converged charging brings together online and offline systems to address emerging 5G use cases. Introduced by the 3rd Generation Partnership Project, the charging function collects all network and service usage data.
In April, Nokia deployed its cloud-native convergent charging solution on Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) Web Services to accelerate CSPs migration of high-frequency charging applications to the public cloud, and to deliver the benefits of the cloud for 5G.
Nokia’s shares have gained 42.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 21.9%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The latest charging solution enables CSPs to create new charging logic and service offers, and move faster to market when configuring 5G services. It utilizes an intuitive business user interface with drag and drop functionality and natural language statements to create offers.
Without the need for coding, CSPs have the flexibility to evolve their network and meet the needs of subscribers. The solution allows CSPs to keep up with evolving customer needs to monetize services like network slices and enterprise and consumer IoT offerings.
Using cloud-native containerized microservices, NCC boasts ultra-low-latency and high-frequency charging. It leverages industry standards to minimize the time required to onboard new customers.
Nokia’s cloud-native Charging Configurator software boosts CSPs ability to quickly create new pricing plans. The charging solutions support leading CSPs and more than 1 billion subscribers worldwide. It will be deployed to existing NCC customers in October.
Nokia currently has 189 commercial 5G deals with CSPs and 72 live 5G operator networks. It is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for next-generation connectivity.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
