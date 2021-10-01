Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 1st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Kirby Corporation (KEX - Free Report) operates domestic tank barges. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.8% downward over the last 30 days.

BHP Group (BBL - Free Report) engages in the natural resources business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.9% downward over the last 30 days.

AB Electrolux (ELUXY - Free Report) manufactures and sells household appliances. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.3% downward over the last 30 days.

TDK Corporation (TTDKY - Free Report) manufactures and sells electronic components. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 34.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (WEICY - Free Report) manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other major automobile components. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.3% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


consumer-discretionary energy industrial-products transportation