We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 1st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Kirby Corporation (KEX - Free Report) operates domestic tank barges. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.8% downward over the last 30 days.
BHP Group (BBL - Free Report) engages in the natural resources business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.9% downward over the last 30 days.
AB Electrolux (ELUXY - Free Report) manufactures and sells household appliances. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.3% downward over the last 30 days.
TDK Corporation (TTDKY - Free Report) manufactures and sells electronic components. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 34.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (WEICY - Free Report) manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other major automobile components. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.3% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.