Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for Oct 1, 2021

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Paychex, Inc.’s (PAYX - Free Report) shares rose 4.3% after the company reported first-quarter of fiscal 2022 earnings of 89 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents.
  • Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE - Free Report) surged 12.2% after the company reported that it was cleared to fly FAA-licensed spaceflights after the conclusion of FAA inquiry on the Unity 22 flight that took place in July.
  • Alzamend Neuro, Inc.’s shares surged 35.1% after the company reported that it has received a pre-IND response from the FDA for AL002, a cell-based therapeutic vaccine that aims to restore the ability of patients' immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.
  • Shares of Onion Global Limited (OG - Free Report) jumped 30% after the company announced plans to launch the LUCA Elite Club events in its KOC community to enhance distribution channel efficiency.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) - free report >>

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) - free report >>

Onion Global Limited Unsponsored ADR (OG) - free report >>

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (ALZN) - free report >>

Published in

finance medical