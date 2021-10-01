We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Wynn Resorts' (WYNN) WynnBET Expands, Gets Louisiana Approval
Wynn Resorts, Limited’s (WYNN - Free Report) WynnBET announced that it recently received approval to operate in Louisiana. Notably, this marks the 17th state of its online gaming footprint expansion.
In addition to Louisiana, WynnBET is currently operating in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee and Virginia. Also, the company has significant market access in 17 states, covering almost 46% of the U.S. population and it is in the process of entering seven more states. This would cover nearly 77% of the U.S. adult population through WynnBET’s access.
Notably, the online sports betting industry’s regulatory frameworks are changing very fast. WynnBET’s access to different markets will be much more effective if the regulatory and requirements and standards are met. For entrance in each market, WynnBET needs approvals from regulatory authorities in that jurisdiction.
Sports Betting Driving Performance
Wynn Resorts, one of the leading gaming and lodging industry companies, is well poised for growth. Its strong line-up of Wynn Interactive products, operating under the WynnBET, WynnSLOTS and BetBull brands, is digitally well-crafted to enhance the overall guest experience at the Wynn Resorts.
Wynn Resorts is focusing on sport-betting expansion to drive growth. In a bid to focus on online betting, the company announced the merger of Wynn Interactive with Austerlitz Acquisition Corp. To fuel growth, the company will invest $640 million.
During the second quarter of 2021, the company made progress with new product delivery and marketing program, particularly for the NFL 2021 football season. This includes web application launches in Indiana, Colorado, Tennessee, New Jersey and Virginia. It strengthened third-party partnerships through agreements with the Detroit Lions, the Colorado Rockies and Cumulus Media. Additionally, the company collaborated with several engaging content creators to develop a unique sports-themed program. As of July 2021, Wynn Interactive generated annualized gross revenues of $110 million. Going forward, the company anticipates solid revenue generation on the back of new product features and a unique marketing campaign.
Shares of Wynn Resorts have surged 15.8% in the past year, compared with the Zacks Gaming industry’s 8.4% growth.
Currently, Wynn Resorts carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
