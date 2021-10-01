We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Auto-Tires-Trucks space have likely heard of CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CNHI and the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks group's stocks.
CNH Industrial N.V. is one of 117 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CNHI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNHI's full-year earnings has moved 17.24% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, CNHI has gained about 29.36% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of -4.62% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that CNH Industrial N.V. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, CNHI belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, which includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.46% so far this year, meaning that CNHI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to CNHI as it looks to continue its solid performance.