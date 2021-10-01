We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Crocs (CROX) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Crocs (CROX - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CROX and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.
Crocs is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 275 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CROX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CROX's full-year earnings has moved 20.89% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, CROX has moved about 128.98% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -6.33% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Crocs is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, CROX belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.56% so far this year, meaning that CROX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on CROX as it attempts to continue its solid performance.