Is McDonalds (MCD) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of McDonalds (MCD - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

McDonalds is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 220 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MCD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MCD's full-year earnings has moved 5.07% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, MCD has moved about 12.36% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 8.85%. This means that McDonalds is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, MCD belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #161 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 12.28% so far this year, so MCD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track MCD. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.


