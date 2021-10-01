We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Ryder System (R) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Ryder System (R - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Ryder System is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 141 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. R is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for R's full-year earnings has moved 26.45% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, R has moved about 33.92% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 4.02%. This means that Ryder System is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, R belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, a group that includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 28.67% so far this year, so R is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track R. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.