Is Ryder System (R) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Ryder System (R - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Ryder System is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 141 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. R is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for R's full-year earnings has moved 26.45% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, R has moved about 33.92% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 4.02%. This means that Ryder System is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, R belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, a group that includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 28.67% so far this year, so R is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track R. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.


