Has Thor Industries (THO) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?
The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Thor Industries (THO - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of THO and the rest of the Construction group's stocks.
Thor Industries is a member of our Construction group, which includes 103 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. THO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for THO's full-year earnings has moved 22.59% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, THO has returned 32.01% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 13.43% on average. This means that Thor Industries is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
To break things down more, THO belongs to the Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry, a group that includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 38.80% so far this year, so THO is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
THO will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.