Boise Cascade (BCC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Boise Cascade (BCC - Free Report) closed at $54.91 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.72% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%.
Heading into today, shares of the engineered wood products and plywood company had lost 6.3% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's loss of 7.4% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 4.67% in that time.
BCC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.69, up 62.85% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BCC should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BCC currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, BCC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.47. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.17, which means BCC is trading at a discount to the group.
Meanwhile, BCC's PEG ratio is currently 0.34. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BCC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.95 as of yesterday's close.
The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.