Roblox (RBLX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Roblox (RBLX - Free Report) closed at $75.59, marking a +0.05% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%.
Coming into today, shares of the online gaming platform had lost 10.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 4.12%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.67%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from RBLX as it approaches its next earnings report date.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for RBLX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.74% lower within the past month. RBLX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.