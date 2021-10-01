We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
FuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, fuboTV Inc. (FUBO - Free Report) closed at $24.41, marking a +1.88% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 19.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 4.12%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.67%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FUBO as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.54, up 67.27% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $143.49 million, up 134.46% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$2.55 per share and revenue of $568.23 million. These totals would mark changes of +50.1% and +160.96%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FUBO. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FUBO is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
