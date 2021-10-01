We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
MercadoLibre (MELI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, MercadoLibre (MELI - Free Report) closed at $1,667.60, marking a -0.7% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%.
Coming into today, shares of the operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America had lost 13.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 4.95%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.67%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from MELI as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MELI to post earnings of -$0.01 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 103.57%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.84 billion, up 64.87% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.74 per share and revenue of $6.99 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3525% and +75.96%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MELI. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. MELI is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, MELI is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 612.92. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 47.02.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow MELI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.