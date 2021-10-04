Back to top

Triumph Group (TGI) Moves 12.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Triumph Group (TGI - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 12.5% higher at $20.95. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 1.2% loss over the past four weeks.

This surge in Triumph Group’s share price can be attributed to the recent sale of the company’s Staverton facility to Ontic.

This aircraft supplier is expected to post break-even quarterly earnings per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +100%. Revenues are expected to be $377.23 million, down 21.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Triumph Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on TGI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

