Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Marriott (MAR) Surges 5.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Marriott International (MAR - Free Report) shares soared 5.3% in the last trading session to close at $155.97. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 9.4% gain over the past four weeks.

Shares of Marriott have appreciated following Merck's announcement of a new COVID-19 treatment. Notably, positive investor sentiment was witnessed across the entertainment, leisure and restaurant industry after the drug maker announced its interim analysis of the pill with reduced hospitalization and death risk.

This hotel company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.61 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +916.7%. Revenues are expected to be $3.44 billion, up 52.7% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Marriott, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on MAR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks moving-average-crossover price-performance stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today