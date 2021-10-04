Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Soars 5.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL - Free Report) shares rallied 5.7% in the last trading session to close at $12.83. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 2.2% gain over the past four weeks.

Shares of Accel Entertainment rallied after Merck announced solid clinical trial data for its anti-COVID pill. Notably, positive investor sentiments were witnessed across the gaming, entertainment, leisure and restaurant industries as the drugmaker announced its interim analysis of the pill with reduced hospitalization and death risk.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +27.8%. Revenues are expected to be $180.71 million, up 32.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Accel Entertainment, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ACEL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks moving-average-crossover stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today