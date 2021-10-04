Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Oct 4, 2021

  • Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s (JEF - Free Report) shares gained 2.1% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.51, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02.
     
  • Five9 Inc.’s (FIVN - Free Report) shares surged 4.7% after the break down of its $14.7 billion merger deal with Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM - Free Report) .
     
  • Shares of The Walt Disney Co. (DIS - Free Report) gained 4% following news that the company has settled a lawsuit with actress Scarlett Johansson related to the movie “Black Widow”.
     
  • Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM - Free Report) advanced 3.6% after the company said in a SEC filing that its third-quarter 2021 profits could jump by around $1.5 billion on higher oil and gas prices. 

