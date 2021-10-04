Netflix's (NFLX) Festival Japan 2021 to Boost User Growth

Netflix ( NFLX Quick Quote NFLX - Free Report) will unveil the Japanese titles streaming from winter 2021 at Netflix Festival Japan 2021 in Tokyo on Nov 9-10. This two-day event will introduce fans to a wide genre of upcoming titles, star-studded titles from all across the world, Japanese live-action and anime titles, films, series, unscripted shows, documentaries and more. Netflix’s large investments in Japanese originals come at a time when Asia — and Japan in particular — are becoming increasingly important to the streamer’s growth prospects as new sign-ups in North America and Western Europe have decelerated due to stiff competition from the likes of Disney’s ( DIS Quick Quote DIS - Free Report) Disney+, Apple’s ( AAPL Quick Quote AAPL - Free Report) Apple TV+ and Comcast’s ( CMCSA Quick Quote CMCSA - Free Report) Peacock among others. In the second quarter of 2021, Netflix added just 1.5 million subscribers globally, with two-thirds of them coming from Asia. About 5 million Japanese households subscribed to Netflix in the second quarter, and they're about to get a lot more anime content in the rest of 2021. Anime shows lined up for release ahead of the holiday season include The Way of the Househusband Season 1 Part 2, Super Crooks, and Season 4 of Aggretsuko, as well as titles with long-awaited new seasons, including ULTRAMAN, Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, Record of Ragnarok, and Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure. The streaming giant will also provide updates on films and series that will be released in 2022, including Spriggan, Thermae Romae Novae, and Drifting Home. Netflix Festival Japan 2021 will also showcase upcoming Netflix films We Couldn’t Become Adults (which starts streaming November 2021) and Asakusa Kid (premiering on Dec 9), as well as titles set for release in 2022, including the Netflix series The Journalist, Fishbowl Wives, He’s Expecting, and First Love, and the Netflix film Love Like the Falling Petals. Netflix’s Attempt to Boost Japanese Subscriber Growth
Japanese dramas are on the rise, thanks to recent hits like
Alice in Borderland, which topped Netflix charts and has already signed up for a second season. Other popular dramas on Netflix Japan include Giri/ Haji, fantasy thriller Erased, Million Yen Women, Switched, Midnight Diner: Tokyo Stories, romance-comedy Good Morning Call and Kotaro Lives Alon. Since starting business in Japan in 2015, Netflix has become the leading company in subscription-based, flat-rate streaming services in the country. In February, Netflix raised the prices of its streaming plans in Japan by over 13%, leveraging a subscriber base that has expanded sharply amid the pandemic to invest in its growing library of original content. The standard plan in Japan costs 1,490 yen ($14) per month, while the basic plan is available at 990 yen. The premium plan, which includes 4K Ultra HD, costs 1,980 yen. In May, the company released T-shirts and miscellaneous goods sporting its logo that were developed in collaboration with Japanese fashion apparel retailer Beams Co. Sales of the products at Beams shops exceeded expectations.
According to Netflix, half of its Japanese subscribers watch an average of five hours per month of its anime content.
This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company plans to release 40 new anime titles this year, double the number it released last year, in an attempt to compete with rival Japanese streaming platforms like Crunchyroll and Funimation, both of which have fewer subscribers but a far more fervent anime fan base. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here The streaming giant has also acquired the international streaming rights to the Blue Period anime and will be airing new episodes weekly. The Blue Period anime will be first aired on Netflix Japan, before being aired on domestic television networks and then be available for international fans through Netflix’s global streaming services. Netflix is preparing to open its first shop, directly managed by the company, in Tokyo in the first half of 2022. A re-created set from The Naked Director, a popular Netflix original drama series starring Takayuki Yamada, is set to be on display at the shop. Set in the 1980s during Japan’s bubble economy era, the show is based on the true story of the rise and fall of pioneering Japanese porn director, Toru Muranishi. Netflix is also considering an exhibit at the store detailing how it introduces and recommends programs to viewers based on artificial intelligence analysis. Besides, Netflix has gained the rights to The Office in at least seven international markets, including Japan.
Image: Bigstock
