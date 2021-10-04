We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Jabil (JBL) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Jabil (JBL - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of JBL and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.
Jabil is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 648 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. JBL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JBL's full-year earnings has moved 5.23% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, JBL has returned 39.67% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 20.02%. This shows that Jabil is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, JBL belongs to the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 27.57% so far this year, so JBL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track JBL. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.