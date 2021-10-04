We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Titan Machinery (TITN) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Titan Machinery (TITN - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
Titan Machinery is one of 220 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. TITN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TITN's full-year earnings has moved 9.86% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, TITN has moved about 36.37% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 8.99%. This shows that Titan Machinery is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, TITN belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 38.73% so far this year, so TITN is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to TITN as it looks to continue its solid performance.