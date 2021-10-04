We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
FLOW vs. RXN: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Manufacturing - Electronics sector have probably already heard of SPX Flow (FLOW - Free Report) and Rexnord (RXN - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
Currently, both SPX Flow and Rexnord are holding a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook since the Zacks Rank favors companies that have witnessed positive analyst estimate revisions. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.
FLOW currently has a forward P/E ratio of 26.65, while RXN has a forward P/E of 31.15. We also note that FLOW has a PEG ratio of 0.76. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. RXN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.27.
Another notable valuation metric for FLOW is its P/B ratio of 3. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, RXN has a P/B of 4.91.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to FLOW's Value grade of B and RXN's Value grade of D.
Both FLOW and RXN are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that FLOW is the superior value option right now.