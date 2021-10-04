BlackBerry (BB) Boosts Fleet Automation With Ridecell Tie-Up

BlackBerry Limited ( BB Quick Quote BB - Free Report) collaborated with software company RideCell to unveil next-gen Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), while bolstering the development and adoption of Smart Mobility and Fleet Automation Solutions on the back of BlackBerry IVY intelligent vehicle data platform integration. The innovative platform will streamline next-gen fleet operations by empowering automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to seamlessly integrate Ridecell solutions directly to the vehicle on a real-time basis. This helps in saving on data connectivity and cloud costs, while creating significant revenue-generating streams for automakers. BlackBerry IVY is scalable, cloud-connected software platform, which has been co-created with Amazon.com, Inc.’s ( AMZN Quick Quote AMZN - Free Report) subsidiary, Amazon Web Services (“AWS”). The platform enables automakers to enhance operations of connected vehicles with BlackBerry QNX and AWS technology, thereby, creating customized driver and passenger experiences. It reads vehicle sensor data and captures actionable insights with support for multi-cloud deployments. The solution facilitates automotive suppliers and automakers to minimize costs by shifting processing to the edge and reducing raw data transmission. Further, it boosts innovation in the automotive industry, while unleashing new business models and revenue streams. Meanwhile, Ridecell’s Fleet IoT Automation Platform automates fleet optimization. It turns manual tasks into automated workflows, which resolve issues. It has been specifically designed to change the state of any vehicle and program the automatic distribution of digital keys with greater security. The partnership also involves Ridecell’s NEMO Data Platform. This AI-powered offering analyzes data from driving history to understand critical events. The combination of Ridecell’s automotive mobility solutions integrated with BlackBerry IVY will allow OEMs to provide first-hand access of advanced tools to fleet operators. The future-proof tools convert fleet-management insights into automated actions and robotize vehicle access control, while complying with the recent National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ruling on crash analytics for utmost safety. Thanks to BlackBerry-IVY-led fleet insights, OEMs can boost assisted driving systems with unparalleled visibility into their vehicle assets, while providing customers with an intuitive platform that will holistically manage the overall health of vehicles. Driven by such robust characteristics, the latest product-development move is likely to be a game-changer for both entities, in turn, propelling the adoption of BlackBerry IVY among global automakers. Moving forward, BlackBerry intends to drive healthy revenue growth and increase market share in the industry vertical. With a holistic growth model, focusing on organic and inorganic initiatives, the company continues to invest in product development and go-to-market strategy. Riding on such dynamic business fundamentals, BlackBerry appears well prepared to drive long-term sustainable growth, thereby, instilling optimism among investors. Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
BlackBerry (BB) Boosts Fleet Automation With Ridecell Tie-Up
BlackBerry Limited (BB - Free Report) collaborated with software company RideCell to unveil next-gen Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), while bolstering the development and adoption of Smart Mobility and Fleet Automation Solutions on the back of BlackBerry IVY intelligent vehicle data platform integration.
The innovative platform will streamline next-gen fleet operations by empowering automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to seamlessly integrate Ridecell solutions directly to the vehicle on a real-time basis. This helps in saving on data connectivity and cloud costs, while creating significant revenue-generating streams for automakers.
BlackBerry IVY is scalable, cloud-connected software platform, which has been co-created with Amazon.com, Inc.’s (AMZN - Free Report) subsidiary, Amazon Web Services (“AWS”). The platform enables automakers to enhance operations of connected vehicles with BlackBerry QNX and AWS technology, thereby, creating customized driver and passenger experiences.
It reads vehicle sensor data and captures actionable insights with support for multi-cloud deployments. The solution facilitates automotive suppliers and automakers to minimize costs by shifting processing to the edge and reducing raw data transmission. Further, it boosts innovation in the automotive industry, while unleashing new business models and revenue streams.
Meanwhile, Ridecell’s Fleet IoT Automation Platform automates fleet optimization. It turns manual tasks into automated workflows, which resolve issues. It has been specifically designed to change the state of any vehicle and program the automatic distribution of digital keys with greater security. The partnership also involves Ridecell’s NEMO Data Platform. This AI-powered offering analyzes data from driving history to understand critical events.
The combination of Ridecell’s automotive mobility solutions integrated with BlackBerry IVY will allow OEMs to provide first-hand access of advanced tools to fleet operators. The future-proof tools convert fleet-management insights into automated actions and robotize vehicle access control, while complying with the recent National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ruling on crash analytics for utmost safety.
Thanks to BlackBerry-IVY-led fleet insights, OEMs can boost assisted driving systems with unparalleled visibility into their vehicle assets, while providing customers with an intuitive platform that will holistically manage the overall health of vehicles. Driven by such robust characteristics, the latest product-development move is likely to be a game-changer for both entities, in turn, propelling the adoption of BlackBerry IVY among global automakers.
Moving forward, BlackBerry intends to drive healthy revenue growth and increase market share in the industry vertical. With a holistic growth model, focusing on organic and inorganic initiatives, the company continues to invest in product development and go-to-market strategy. Riding on such dynamic business fundamentals, BlackBerry appears well prepared to drive long-term sustainable growth, thereby, instilling optimism among investors.
