Cambium (CMBM) Augments Supply of Wireless Solutions in Africa

Cambium Networks Corporation ( CMBM Quick Quote CMBM - Free Report) announced that it teamed up with First Distribution to make its portfolio of wireless connectivity solutions accessible to the latter’s diverse customer base. The latest move not only strengthens Cambium’s relationship with the Africa-based value-added IT distributor but also boosts the supply of its fixed wireless and Wi-Fi technology offerings in the world's second-largest continent. First Distribution is a leading cloud distributor that provides complex information and communication technology solutions to the Enterprise, and Small and Medium Enterprise markets. It functions in more than 20 countries and holds a solid position in the enterprise IT market on consistent trustworthy services. It offers products and services through established resellers, and boasts a wide ecosystem of business partners, including Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) and Oracle Corporation ( ORCL Quick Quote ORCL - Free Report) . First Distribution is an authorized distributor for Cambium’s solutions in South Africa. Apart from South Africa, it has an augmented presence in African countries, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Malawi, Seychelles, Madagascar and Mauritius. Cambium has shipped more than 10 million radios globally, owing to the accretive demand for wireless connectivity solutions among service providers and government agencies across urban and rural environments. Backed by such a positive endeavor, its wireless fabric portfolio of communication solutions will serve as a perfect fit for First Distribution’s network infrastructure, thereby, creating lucrative opportunities in Africa’s enterprise networking space. Cambium is benefiting from the robust demand for wireless broadband connectivity and the acceptance of its new products. It capitalizes on its cloud-based network management software that enables operators to seamlessly design, deploy, and manage their networks from cloud-to-tower-to-edge. The company’s solutions have been designed to function under harsh conditions, while remaining aligned to demanding performance specifications required by different industries. It is well-positioned to benefit from proprietary software and product ramp up, likely facilitating it to deliver a compelling combination of price, performance and spectrum efficiency. Moving ahead, Cambium intends to augment its geographical footprint by partnering with major network operators, while driving its product adoption across various end markets. Continued investments in embedded software capabilities, supported by expanded channel partner relationships, are the cornerstones of the Rolling Meadows, IL-based company’s long-term growth. Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider
Cambium currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its shares have gained 120% against the
industry’s decline of 2.6% in the past year.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
A better-ranked stock in the broader industry is
InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC Quick Quote IDCC - Free Report) , which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here InterDigital delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 536%, on average.
Image: Bigstock
Cambium (CMBM) Augments Supply of Wireless Solutions in Africa
Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM - Free Report) announced that it teamed up with First Distribution to make its portfolio of wireless connectivity solutions accessible to the latter’s diverse customer base. The latest move not only strengthens Cambium’s relationship with the Africa-based value-added IT distributor but also boosts the supply of its fixed wireless and Wi-Fi technology offerings in the world's second-largest continent.
First Distribution is a leading cloud distributor that provides complex information and communication technology solutions to the Enterprise, and Small and Medium Enterprise markets. It functions in more than 20 countries and holds a solid position in the enterprise IT market on consistent trustworthy services. It offers products and services through established resellers, and boasts a wide ecosystem of business partners, including Microsoft Corporation (MSFT - Free Report) and Oracle Corporation (ORCL - Free Report) .
First Distribution is an authorized distributor for Cambium’s solutions in South Africa. Apart from South Africa, it has an augmented presence in African countries, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Malawi, Seychelles, Madagascar and Mauritius.
Cambium has shipped more than 10 million radios globally, owing to the accretive demand for wireless connectivity solutions among service providers and government agencies across urban and rural environments. Backed by such a positive endeavor, its wireless fabric portfolio of communication solutions will serve as a perfect fit for First Distribution’s network infrastructure, thereby, creating lucrative opportunities in Africa’s enterprise networking space.
Cambium is benefiting from the robust demand for wireless broadband connectivity and the acceptance of its new products. It capitalizes on its cloud-based network management software that enables operators to seamlessly design, deploy, and manage their networks from cloud-to-tower-to-edge.
The company’s solutions have been designed to function under harsh conditions, while remaining aligned to demanding performance specifications required by different industries. It is well-positioned to benefit from proprietary software and product ramp up, likely facilitating it to deliver a compelling combination of price, performance and spectrum efficiency.
Moving ahead, Cambium intends to augment its geographical footprint by partnering with major network operators, while driving its product adoption across various end markets. Continued investments in embedded software capabilities, supported by expanded channel partner relationships, are the cornerstones of the Rolling Meadows, IL-based company’s long-term growth.
Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider
Cambium currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its shares have gained 120% against the industry’s decline of 2.6% in the past year.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
A better-ranked stock in the broader industry is InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) , which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
InterDigital delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 536%, on average.