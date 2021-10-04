We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why Highwoods Properties (HIW) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.
Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.
Highwoods Properties in Focus
Highwoods Properties (HIW - Free Report) is headquartered in Raleigh, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of 14.28% since the start of the year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.5 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 4.42%. In comparison, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry's yield is 2.98%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.42%.
Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $2 is up 4.2% from last year. Highwoods Properties has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 2.74%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Highwoods Properties's payout ratio is 54%, which means it paid out 54% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.
HIW is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 is $3.70 per share, with earnings expected to increase 3.35% from the year ago period.
Bottom Line
Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.
Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, HIW presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).