Plantronics (POLY) Partners With Telepo to Enhance Offerings
Plantronics, Inc. (POLY - Free Report) recently announced that it has become a strategic partner of Telepo’s Alliance Program.
Telepo is part of the Destiny Group — a European provider of secure cloud and business communication. Headquartered in Brussels, Destiny enables service providers, channel partners and customers to thrive in their cloud ecosystem. It acquired Telepo in June 2021.
Launched in May 2021, the Alliance Program provides a Telepo framework that allows vendors to validate their products against the commonly available Telepo applications. The purpose of the program is to build a strong partner network of like-minded technology vendors.
Poly (the name under which Plantronics markets itself) was a natural choice to be one of the first partners, with many Telepo service providers already using its products. Poly shares a strong relationship with Destiny through partnerships with other companies within the group like Escaux in Belgium and Soluno in Sweden.
Poly has taken concrete steps to control costs, made disciplined investments in new products and balanced supply chain exposures. The stock has gained 97.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 21.3%.
The new alliance opens an avenue in saturated markets such as the Nordics and Benelux, and prospects for Poly, Telepo and Destiny in the voice and unified communications markets in other parts of Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
Over time, more Poly devices will be integrated into the Telepo platform apart from headsets and deskphones. Telepo applications will be integrated into the Poly+ apps to deliver an enhanced experience to end users.
The partnership will allow Telepo-based service providers in Northern Europe, South Africa, Japan, New Zealand, Australia, and Singapore to expand their options for phones, headsets and video by leveraging Poly’s portfolio.
Poly is benefiting from the massive shift toward reliable, high-fidelity solutions for hybrid work and video collaboration. It is well-poised to capitalize on this trend as the unified communications and collaboration ecosystem partner backed by its innovative technology and customer-centric go-to-market capabilities.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
