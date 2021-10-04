We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
General Electric (GE) Stock Moves -0.87%: What You Should Know
General Electric (GE - Free Report) closed at $104.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.87% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the industrial conglomerate had gained 1.02% over the past month, outpacing the Conglomerates sector's loss of 5.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.58% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GE as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 26, 2021. In that report, analysts expect GE to post earnings of $0.50 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.17%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $19.34 billion, down 0.39% from the prior-year quarter.
GE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.97 per share and revenue of $77.14 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2362.5% and -3.12%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GE. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.76% lower. GE is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note GE's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 53.67. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.47, so we one might conclude that GE is trading at a premium comparatively.
Meanwhile, GE's PEG ratio is currently 10.06. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Diversified Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.67 at yesterday's closing price.
The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow GE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.