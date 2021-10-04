We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM - Free Report) closed at $166.95, marking a -0.11% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 4.79% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 2.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.58% in that time.
JPM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 13, 2021. On that day, JPM is projected to report earnings of $2.97 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $29.9 billion, up 2.59% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.12 per share and revenue of $123.08 billion. These totals would mark changes of +59.01% and +2.91%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JPM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.55% higher. JPM is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that JPM has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.83 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.7.
We can also see that JPM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.37. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. JPM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.34 as of yesterday's close.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow JPM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.