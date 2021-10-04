We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Pfizer (PFE) Stock Moves -1.19%: What You Should Know
Pfizer (PFE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $42.42, moving -1.19% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%.
Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 8.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 6.02%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.58%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PFE as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, PFE is projected to report earnings of $1.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 55.56%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $22.5 billion, up 85.47% from the year-ago period.
PFE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.09 per share and revenue of $80.95 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +84.23% and +69.91%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PFE should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.83% higher. PFE is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, PFE is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.5. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.34.
Investors should also note that PFE has a PEG ratio of 1.56 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PFE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.03 as of yesterday's close.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow PFE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.