Exxon Mobil (XOM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Exxon Mobil (XOM - Free Report) closed at $61.72 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.3% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%.
Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 11.04% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 9.53% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.58% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from XOM as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, XOM is projected to report earnings of $1.43 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 894.44%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $72.04 billion, up 55.93% from the year-ago period.
XOM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.52 per share and revenue of $271.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1469.7% and +49.53%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for XOM should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.19% higher. XOM is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, XOM currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.48. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.57, so we one might conclude that XOM is trading at a premium comparatively.
Also, we should mention that XOM has a PEG ratio of 0.8. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.54 at yesterday's closing price.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.