Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI - Free Report) closed at $77.18 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.72% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.26% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.9% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 3.58% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ATVI as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 2, 2021. In that report, analysts expect ATVI to post earnings of $0.71 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.88 billion, up 6.4% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.85 per share and revenue of $8.78 billion, which would represent changes of +10.95% and +4.34%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ATVI. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.72% higher. ATVI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, ATVI is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.42. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.42, so we one might conclude that ATVI is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.
Also, we should mention that ATVI has a PEG ratio of 1.32. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Toys - Games - Hobbies stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.32 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.