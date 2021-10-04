We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CVS Health (CVS) Stock Moves -0.31%: What You Should Know
CVS Health (CVS - Free Report) closed at $83.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.31% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%.
Heading into today, shares of the drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager had lost 3.89% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.69% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 3.58% in that time.
CVS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 3, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.80, up 8.43% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $70.23 billion, up 4.74% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.84 per share and revenue of $283.06 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.53% and +5.34%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CVS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CVS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, CVS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.73. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.2.
Meanwhile, CVS's PEG ratio is currently 1.68. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.51 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.