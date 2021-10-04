We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Foot Locker (FL) Stock Moves -0.13%: What You Should Know
Foot Locker (FL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $46.59, moving -0.13% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the shoe store had lost 18.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 5.69%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.58%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from FL as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.36, up 12.4% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.13 billion, up 1.16% from the prior-year quarter.
FL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.10 per share and revenue of $8.9 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +152.67% and +17.86%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FL should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.39% lower. FL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, FL is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.57. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.87.
Meanwhile, FL's PEG ratio is currently 0.23. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.89 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
