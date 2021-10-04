We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Moves -0.52%: What You Should Know
Lockheed Martin (LMT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $345.99, moving -0.52% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%.
Heading into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had lost 2.3% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 0.96% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 3.58% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LMT as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, LMT is projected to report earnings of $2.63 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 57.92%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.15 billion, up 3.99% from the prior-year quarter.
LMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $23.19 per share and revenue of $68.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.35% and +4.5%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LMT. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.1% lower. LMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that LMT has a Forward P/E ratio of 15 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.05.
Also, we should mention that LMT has a PEG ratio of 3.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.79 as of yesterday's close.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.