ViacomCBS (VIAC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
ViacomCBS (VIAC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $39.11, moving -1.98% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.34% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.9% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 3.58% in that time.
VIAC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect VIAC to post earnings of $0.76 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 16.48%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.59 billion, up 7.76% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.94 per share and revenue of $28.09 billion. These totals would mark changes of -6.19% and +8.3%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VIAC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.3% higher. VIAC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, VIAC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.12. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.39.
The Film and Television Production and Distribution industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.